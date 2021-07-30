Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,908,000 after acquiring an additional 390,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

