Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,908,000 after acquiring an additional 390,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.