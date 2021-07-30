Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LIND. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

