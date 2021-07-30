Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of SLGN opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

