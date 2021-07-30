-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.30. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

