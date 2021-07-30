Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PNR. boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

PNR stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.93. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pentair by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Pentair by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

