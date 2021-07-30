W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.000-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.

Shares of GWW opened at $461.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $333.10 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $453.55.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

