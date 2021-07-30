FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.16.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASH. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

NYSE:ASH opened at $84.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 185,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $11,226,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.