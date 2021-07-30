FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $24.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $24.50.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

HUM stock opened at $430.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $443.20.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $1,307,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $624,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Humana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

