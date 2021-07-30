Credit Suisse Group Raises Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $24.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

ACI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.61 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $332,313,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,361,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,060 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $13,064,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.