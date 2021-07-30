AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of AltaGas (TSE:ALA) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. Raymond James upped their target price on AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.20.

ALA opened at C$26.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.55. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$15.53 and a 52-week high of C$26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The stock has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

