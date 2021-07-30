ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE:ACR opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 243.37 and a current ratio of 243.37.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $11,336,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $11,043,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $4,120,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $2,582,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

