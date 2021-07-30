ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$9.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.74. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.34 and a 12-month high of C$10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARX. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.69.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.