Credit Suisse Group Raises Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target to $360.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.60.

CACC opened at $481.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.62. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 43.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total value of $4,724,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,280. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

