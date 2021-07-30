KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Update

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPTSF opened at $8.36 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

