Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Reduced by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $25.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $27.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $24.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $27.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $33.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $111.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $134.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,001.10.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,730.81 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,546.06. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

