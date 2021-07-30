Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By Wedbush

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks stock opened at $122.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 145.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.08. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

