Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the June 30th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

