Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $245.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.05.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $196.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

