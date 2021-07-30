Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $50.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:AHT opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.26. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.40) by $3.40. Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

