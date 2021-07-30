Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

AAPL opened at $145.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.64. Apple has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

