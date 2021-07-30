AXT, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $10.15 on Friday. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $429.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AXT by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after buying an additional 305,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 184.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 107,677 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 84,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,550 shares of company stock valued at $900,668 in the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.