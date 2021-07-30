Reviewing Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and NeoGames’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $3.21 million 24.75 -$45.06 million N/A N/A NeoGames $49.20 million 20.86 $6.51 million $0.39 119.67

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -92.44% -52.40% NeoGames N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and NeoGames, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeoGames 0 0 4 0 3.00

NeoGames has a consensus target price of $40.25, indicating a potential downside of 13.76%. Given NeoGames’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of NeoGames shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeoGames beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. The company also operates ClubWPT, an online poker club; PlayWPT, a web and mobile social poker product; and Alpha8, a social poker product. In addition, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

