Brokerages Set Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) PT at $3.75

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.82.

Several brokerages have commented on TLSYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. New Street Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Telstra stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Telstra has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

