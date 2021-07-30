OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

ONCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $43,017.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

ONCS opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.22. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

