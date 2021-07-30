Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 90.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $36,250,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $225.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $226.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.08.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,625 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

