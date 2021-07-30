Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 309 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after acquiring an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,765,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

NYSE:EXR opened at $173.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.74. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $174.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

