Millennium Management LLC Sells 89,572 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,572 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 222,189 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 211,820 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $2,603,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 750,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 117,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $2,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. Analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

