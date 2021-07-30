Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 914,764 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 613,786 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.62. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

