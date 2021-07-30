Luther Burbank Co. (LBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 16th

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $13.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

