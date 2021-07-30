SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at B. Riley

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.92 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.19 million, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 353,296 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 95,711 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.