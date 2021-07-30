Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA raised Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLPPY opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

