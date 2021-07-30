1,220,000 Shares in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $259,000.

Shares of Aurora Acquisition stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

