Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 175,000 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

