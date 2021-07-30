Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.16% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $9,044,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.