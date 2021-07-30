Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €155.69 ($183.17).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €142.50 ($167.65) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €141.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.38. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a twelve month high of €168.90 ($198.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

