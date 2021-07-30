HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €113.10 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.08 ($98.92).

HEI opened at €75.38 ($88.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €73.95.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

