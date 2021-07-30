DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $456.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $466.20. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $415.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,226,014. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in DexCom by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

