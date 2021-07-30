Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 3,617 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 124.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fastly were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 520,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,664,695. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLY stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

