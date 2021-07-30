Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 390 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $548,149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.05.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.46. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $939,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,560. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

