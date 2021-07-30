Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 15 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML opened at $765.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $694.15. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $767.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

