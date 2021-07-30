Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $689,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1,846.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,162,000 after purchasing an additional 308,507 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,880,530 shares in the company, valued at $95,380,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock worth $138,625,147. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

