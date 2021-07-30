Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after buying an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.81. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.