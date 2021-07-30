Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 42 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $586.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.00.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

