NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $19.30 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $101.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 889.18, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
