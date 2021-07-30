Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Avient has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.82.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.