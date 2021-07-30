RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of RNR opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $191.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

