Waste Management, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Waste Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

NYSE WM opened at $146.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.70. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $149.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,139 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,942. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 51,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

