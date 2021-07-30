Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,666 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Solar by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after buying an additional 470,988 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $188,381,000 after buying an additional 292,881 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 72.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 687,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 287,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.56. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

