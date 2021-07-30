BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,892,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.49% of BEST worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in BEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,900,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BEST by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after buying an additional 2,858,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BEST by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 623,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BEST by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 524,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEST opened at $1.03 on Friday. BEST Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $399.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

