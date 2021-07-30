The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.00.

TTC opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.32.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Toro by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Toro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in The Toro by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

